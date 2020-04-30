Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values Belarus’s role in global and regional affairs

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Metelitsa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISRP), matters pertaining to mutual interests, potential in defence cooperation, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan & collaboration / partnership in Humanitarian measures came under discussion during the meeting.

The COAS said that Pakistan values Belarus’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

Gen Bajwa also emphasized on the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.