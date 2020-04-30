The Indian Charge d'Affaires had been summoned and informed of the decision

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Friday allowed India to transport wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan via the Wagah border on humanitarian grounds.

“With a view to further facilitate Pakistan’s decision to allow transportation of 50,000 MT of wheat and life saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes, it has been decided to also allow the use of Afghan trucks for transportation from Wagah border to Torkham,” the foreign office statement said.

The Indian Charge d Affaires had been summoned and informed of the decision, while wheat from India will be transported to Afghanistan via Wagah.

This demonstrates the commitment and seriousness of the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the proposed humanitarian assistance.

The Indian government was also urged to proceed quickly to take necessary steps to expeditiously undertake the delivery of the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the Taliban government had requested international organizations to restore their frozen assets.

At the same time, the United Nations had expressed concern that if Afghanistan was not helped in a timely manner, the situation there could worsen and urged all countries should help Afghanistan.