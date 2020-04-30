Fawad urges opposition to participate in National Security Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday has said that the opposition s decision to boycott the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security is regrettable.

In a tweet, he said it is for the first time in seven decades that a government is going to present its security policy before the parliament.

The Minister said it is not a political issue, but a national security matter. He urged the opposition to review its decision and participate in the meeting.