PTI's Sindh MPAs challenge new LG Amendment Bill in SHC

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) members of Sindh Assembly on Friday have challenged the new Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Sindh High Court (SHC).



According to details, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and others have filed a petition in the high court in this regard.



The plea stated that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants to occupy all the resources through this bill.

Earlier on November 27, PPP had got to pass an amended local government bill that takes away functions of education and health care from municipal bodies and replaces open ballot for the election of mayors, deputy mayors, etc.

The opposition parties including PTI, Grand Democratic Alliance, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Muttahida Majlis Amal had rejected the bill and boycotted the proceedings.