Pakistan reports 391 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 8 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,286,022. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,753 on Friday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 391 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

476,233 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 443,310 in Punjab, 180,194 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,811 in Islamabad, 34,570 in Azad Kashmir, 33,491 in Balochistan and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 22,118,750 coronavirus tests and 46,457 in the last 24 hours. 1,245,155 patients have recovered in the country whereas 895 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.84 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 80,779,778 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 281,482 in last 24 hours. 50,735,744 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 359,580 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 124,054,300 with 620,643 in the last 24 hours.