WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations on Thursday called on President United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Abdou Abarry, Dunya News reported.

Ambassador Munir Akram personally conveyed a letter from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to President UNSC Abdou Abarry expressing Pakistan s deep concern over grave violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the accompanying threat to int l peace and security.

