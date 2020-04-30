Murad Ali Shah said that 16 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the province has reported no death from coronavirus during the last 24 hours whereas 214 new cases were confirmed.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 13,980 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 214 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 52 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 2,195 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 462,657.

Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 185 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 16 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

