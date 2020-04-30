Pakistan reports 377 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 8 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,285,631. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,745 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 377 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

476,017 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 443,240 in Punjab, 180,146 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,765 in Islamabad, 34,563 in Azad Kashmir, 33,488 in Balochistan and 10,412 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 22,072,293 coronavirus tests and 44,137 in the last 24 hours. 1,242,718 patients have recovered in the country whereas 904 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.85 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 80,284,860 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 247,548 in last 24 hours. 50,184,100 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 229,518 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 123,032,063 with 470,585 in the last 24 hours.