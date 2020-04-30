ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday has signed the following 31 bills passed by the Parliament in joint sitting held on November 17, 2021, Dunya News reported.

The bills include: The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021, The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-Consideration) Bill, 2021, The SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021, COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021, The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021, The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021, The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules), Bill, 2021, The Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes Amendment Bill, 2021, The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill, 2021, The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the University of Islamabad Bill, 2021, the Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2021, The National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021, The Hyderabad Institute for Technology and Management Sciences Bill, 2021, Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Muslim Family Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The above Bills were passed by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) under clause (3) of Article 70 of the Constitution in joint sitting held on November 17, 2021.



