ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The incumbent government has contacted Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the issue of holding next elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs), Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) various issues related to electronic voting machines storage and store rooms for EVMs were discussed.

The construction of field offices at a cost of Rs 1.20 billion was also discussed during the meeting. The Election Commission has decided to recruit 20 people for project management.

The Election Commission has approved to provide facility for storage of electronic voting machine. The approval was given by the Departmental Development Working Party of the Election Commission.

The ECP has sought approval from the Planning Commission for the storage plan of the EVMs upon while the Planning Commission has assured to approve the storage plan in January-February.

Speaking on the occasion, Planning Commission officials said that they will fully support the ECP s plan in the NEC. Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner said that the Election Commission would have to store three to four lakh EVMs. He also said that funds for the construction of field offices of the Election Commission in Punjab have not been approved yet.

