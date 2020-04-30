Murad Ali Shah said that 16 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that one more patient of coronavirus has lost his life in the province whereas 197 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that over 12,443 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 197 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 40 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 35 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 460,462.

He said that at least 7,622 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 185 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 16 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

