QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least four more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,480 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,299,503 people were screened for the virus till December 1 (Wednesday) out of which four more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. At least three new cases were reported in Quetta and one in Panjgur.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 45 active coronavirus cases in the province while 32,075 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 360 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 0.57 percent in the province.

