He will contest election for senator's post from Khyber Pakhtukhwa

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has issued ticket to Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin for the upcoming Senate election.

The ticket was issued on Wednesday after the signature of PTI s Secretary General, Amir Kiani.

Tarin will submit his nomination papers for the Senate elections in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tomorrow (Thursday).

He will contest election for senator’s post from Khyber Pakhtukhwa after PTI leader Ayub Khan resigned as Senator.

In order to appoint Shaukat Tarin as Finance Minister, he will be first elected as a senator for which PTI has issued the ticket.

It should be noted that earlier, PTI’s Ayub Khan resigned as senator after which he was appointed as advisor to Prime Minister.

Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced the election schedule for the vacant seat of senator. The polling for the empty post of senator will be conducted on December 20.

The ECP said that the last date to submit nomination papers is December 2 after which the list of candidates would be released.