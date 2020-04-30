The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Azad Kashmir (AK) Regimental Centre Mansar Camp on Wednesday.

According to statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS laid floral a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha upon his arrival.

The Army Chief formally installed the Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali as Colonel Commandant of AK Regiment.

While addressing the participants, the COAS praised the Azad Kashmir Regiment for its glorious history, professional excellence, outstanding operational performance, and war worthiness.