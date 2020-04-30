Shibli said PM Imran Khan wants all future elections to be held through EVM and i-voting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced full cooperation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding implementation of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and i-voting.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz presided over an Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting on internet and electronic voting machine (EVM).

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to EVM and i-voting in the upcoming elections.

Talking to media after the meeting, Senator Shibli Faraz said that the government would extend full cooperation to the ECP regarding implementation of EVM and i-voting.

He said that the government will also cooperate with the ECP on financial, storage, testing laboratories and other needs.

The minister went on to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants all future elections to be held through EVM and i-voting.