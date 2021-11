KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday has rejected amendment in Sindh local government act law.

Talking to media, the PSP chief claimed that not a single government official is working without bribe. Illegal buildings are being constructed in Karachi after taking money, he added.

Mustafa Kamal said that Sindh government has become risk for the people of the province.