SC rejects KP govt's plea seeking change in schedule of local bodies elections

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has rejected a petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government seeking change in schedule of local bodies elections.

During the hearing conducted by a three-member bench and headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the court told that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken steps to implement Peshawar High Court’s decision.

It has already taken two years to release the schedule of local bodies elections.

The apex court remarked that we need to strengthen political parties as they cannot be excluded from political activities, Justice Umar said.

Justice Mansoor Ali said that not a single party has approached the court in this regard.

The advocate general told that the verdict issued by the high court has no place in law. If the court is not willing to declare the elections controversial, then we appeal to change the polling date, he requested.

Responding to the advocate general, Justice Umar said that we are strongly against changing the date.

Subsequently, the hearing has been adjourned for indefinite time period.

