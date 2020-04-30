PPP to pave way for real democracy in Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Peshawar/Karachi/Islamabad (Dunya News) - Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that after a long struggle and unprecedented sacrifices, only Pakistan Peoples Party can pave the way for democracy in Pakistan. Only PPP’s manifesto and strategy can make the homeland of 220 million Pakistanis a truly democratic and welfare state.

According to a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, on the occasion of the 54th foundation day of the party, Chairman PPP said that Pakistan Peoples Party is a revolutionary movement based on the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the struggles and sacrifices of many generations.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that even in face of the most difficult circumstances, PPP had given the country and the nation a rich strategic gift, including the country’s first unified constitution, nuclear program guaranteeing invincible defense and missile technology, provincial sovereignty, and agrarian and economic reforms. Other hallmark achievements of PPP include making Pakistan the hub of the Islamic world politically by organizing Islamic Summit and Pak-China friendship, the CPEC project.

“Today, I salute all the jiyalas who sacrificed their lives for the cause of democracy, endured the hardships of imprisonment, deportation, and undemocratic forces, and also faced sponsored media trials,” stated Chairman PPP.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that party officials and workers possess the unwavering courage and determination to carry out the unfinished mission of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. They are the ones who are breathing a new life into their struggle.

“Today, we renew our commitment to continue fighting for the rights of the people, the emancipation of women, the inclusion of minorities in the national mainstream, the empowerment of democratic institutions, the rule of law, and the well-being of the people of this nation,” promised Chairman PPP.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party and the tireless struggle of the jiyalas will soon bear fruit. He stated that the dream of eradicating all forms of discrimination from the country and establishing a society based on equality was about to become a reality.

He emphasized that the time has come for real democracy to be established in Pakistan and for the end of the reign of selected regimes.