ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss country’s economic and political situation, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a 13-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, a detailed briefing on economic indicators will be given in the Cabinet meeting. The meeting will also be briefed on the vacancies of CEOs and MDs in various ministries and divisions while the cabinet will approve relaxation in the National Aviation Policy 2019 Act.

The cabinet meeting will also consider Roll 68 of Civil Aviation of the flight altitude of aircraft. The cabinet will also approve vehicle import scheme for officials of Pakistani embassy in Iran.

The sources further said that the cabinet meeting will be briefed to the approval of entry into the country on Tablighi visas and extension of visas and manufacture and promotion of medicines for pharmaceutical companies while the Cabinet will also approve appointment of EOBI Chairman on the contract.

