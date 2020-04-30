The JUI-F chief said that the youth of this country has been deceived

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the challenge is not that Prime Minister Imran Khan has destroyed the economy but the challenge is who will bring improvement and the government is legislating for rigging which is why they reject EVMs.

Addressing the Martyrs of Islam Conference in Larkana on Saturday, he said that economies of India, China, Indonesia, and Bangladesh are booming, while Pakistan is the only country whose annual production estimate has fallen below zero.

“Imran Khan has sunk the country’s economy, the challenge is who will come now who will make it better,” he said.

Fazlur Rehman said the value of Pakistani rupee has depreciated to 179 against one dollar.

He went on to say that our youth are oppressed, adding that the PTI said that they will provide 10 million jobs but instead 10 million people have become unemployed.

The JUI-F chief further said that the youth of this country has been deceived, adding that the country does not run on the basis of slogans.