LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday has said that the historic rise in dollar value symbolizes a storm of economic catastrophe.



In a statement, the PML-N leader said consistent devaluation in Pakistan rupee proves that the economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government are ineffective.

PTI has broken record of everything including loans, inflation, losses and dollar, he added.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif blamed the government s criminal negligence, incompetence and corruption for the worst gas crisis in the country.

“Despite the terminals built by Nawaz Sharif, the gas crisis shows the extreme incompetence of the present government,” he said.

Shehabz Sharif went on to say that there were terminals and capacity but the government could not provide gas on time and at reasonable price, adding that at present, less than half of the gas storage capacity in the terminals is being utilized.