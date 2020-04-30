PTI govt has made another record of incompetency: Sherry Rehman

ISLMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Saturday has criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the incumbent government has made another record of incompetency.

In a statement, the PPP leader said that the economy of Pakistan is facing destruction. The value of national currency has dropped by Rs6.2 in 20 days, she added.

Earlier, Sherry Rehman said that the government has increased total debt of the country by 70 percent.

Expressing concerns over the rising debt, she said that by the end of the PPP government, country’s total debt was 16.2 billion. In 2018, loan reached Rs 29.8 billion and now Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities have crossed Rs 50.5 billion in 2021, she told.

Sherry Rehman said that the government took a loan of Rs. 20.7 billion in just 3 years.

