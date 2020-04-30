Abdul Aleem Khan gets permission to resign from ministry

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Abdul Aleem Khan was allowed to resign from the ministry.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan today, Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan once again requested to resign from the government post to maintain his business neutrality.

He said "It is important that I do not have any government post, so my resignation should be accepted as senior food minister of Punjab.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that he is grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan that he accepted his request and he will send his resignation to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.