Sindh High Court grants bail to PPP leader Faryal Talpur

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur has been granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs 25 lakh.

The Sindh High Court allowed Faryal Talpur, the leader of the Peoples Party and sister of former President Asif Zardari, to go abroad.

Talpur’s lawyer, Barrister Abid Zubairi presented the argument in court that Faryal Talpur s daughter is studying in London and is currently ill therefore she urgently has to go abroad.

He said the impression that Faryal Talpur s name was included in the ECL on the direction of the Supreme Court is false.

The lawyer further said that Talpur s name in ECL is a barrier. He had requested the court to allow her to go abroad.