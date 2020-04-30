Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Secretary-General of Defence and National Armaments Director Italy Lieutenant General Luciano Portolano called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at GHQ, reported a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

According to the issued details by ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan and with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation in the field of training and counter-terrorism domains were discussed during the meeting.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values Italy s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

He went on to emphasize on the urgency for devising an institutional mechanism to channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He asserted that, “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan."

In addition to this, the visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also acknowledged Pakistan s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.