LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan successfully tests flight of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen 1A on Thursday.

According to the details shared by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system.



The flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

On the occasion Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on successful conduct of flight test. He appreciated the technical proficiency, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers for their excellent contribution.

Moreover, President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs felicitated the scientists and engineers on the remarkable achievement.