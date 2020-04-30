LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 13 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,283,223. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,690 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 363 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,007 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,619 in Sindh 5,825 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 359 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 474,772 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 442,714 in Punjab 179,774 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,554 in Islamabad, 34,540 in Azad Kashmir 33,458 in Balochistan and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,796,915 coronavirus tests and 41,240 in the last 24 hours. 1,240,995 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,002 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.88 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 79,407,984 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 175,239 in last 24 hours. 49,483,995 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 140,283 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 121,470,994 with 312,656 in the last 24 hours.