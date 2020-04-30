Fazlur Rehman is also scheduled to address a public rally in Rahim Yar Khan.

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Maulana Fazlur Rehman president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, reached Sukkur on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

Fazlur Rehman was accompanied by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) secretary general Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. JUI-F provincial provincial secretary general Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro and other party leaders were persent at the Sukkur Airports to receive them.

According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will go to Larkana from Sukkur where he will address the Shaheed Islam conference. The JUI-F chief will also go to Kandhkot, Khanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Sources also informed that Fazlur Rehman is also scheduled to address a public rally in Rahim Yar Khan.

