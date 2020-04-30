Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the and brought the fire under control.

RAWAT (Dunya News) – At least four persons sustained burn wounds when boiler of a steel mill located in the Rawat Industrial Area near Rawalpindi exploded on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, fire erupted after the explosion of the boiler at the steel mill in Rawat Industrial Area due to which four persons sustained burn injuries.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control. The rescue teams shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.

