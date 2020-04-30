Murad Ali Shah said that 16 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that six more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province whereas 196 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that over 12,607 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 196 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 75 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 158 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 460,120.

He said that at least 7,619 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 179 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 16 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

