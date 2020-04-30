The deceased and injured person were returning to Sheikhupura after attending a marriage ceremony.

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and one more was critically injured in a road accident in Nankana Sahib on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Nanawala Road in Nankana Sahib where a car overturned after it tyre burst and collided with a pick-up coming from opposite direction, killing three persons on the spot and injuring another.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Rescue sources said that the injured person was later shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to critical condition.

Rescue sources also informed that the deceased were identified as Falak Sher, Adnan and Akbar while the injured person was identified as Rafaqat and were residents of Sheikhupura. They were returning home on a car after attending a marriage ceremony in Nankana Sahib.

