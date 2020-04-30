Police informed that the dead bodies will be handed over to their heirs after identification.

KOHISTAN (Dunya News) – At least six persons, including two women and a child, were killed when a car fell into a deep ravine in Kohistan on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a car on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit Baltistan fell into a ditch in Chalashi area near Kohistan due to which six persons died on the spot.

The dead bodies were retrieved by the local residents on self-help basis and were shifted to hospital. Police sources said that the deceased were residents of Gilgit Baltistan. Police also informed that the dead bodies will be handed over to their heirs after identification.

