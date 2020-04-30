QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least three more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,453 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,287,272 people were screened for the virus till November 23 (Tuesday) out of which three more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. Two new cases were reported in Quetta and one was reported in Khuzdar.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 56 active coronavirus cases in the province while 32,039 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 358 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 0.88 percent in the province.

