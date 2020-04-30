The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) cabinet has decided to give voting right to overseas Kashmiris for which legislation will be initiated soon.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi today (Tuesday).

The federal cabinet of AJK also gave approval of amendment act regarding financial assistance for widows and orphans. Under the new amendment act, a special fund will be set up to provide support to the deserving people.

Furthermore, the cabinet was briefed on the latest proceedings by the concerned committee on the accountability act.

The decision regarding propagation of one-dish system on weddings and other events was also taken in cabinet s sitting. Not only this but the federal cabinet also vowed to enforce net monitoring system to fulfill energy requirements.

Addressing the participants, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that serving the people is our primary focus keeping aside political belongings. He further added that accountability without any discrimination is our top priority. There will be no victimization or revenge in the name of accountability, he added.