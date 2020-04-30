LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa today (Tuesday) visited Headquarters Lahore Corps and was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the formation.

On the occasion, General Bajwa appreciated the Corps operational preparedness and measures taken against coronavirus pandemic, the ISPR stated in a press release.

The Army Chief also visited Lahore Medical College (LMC), Lahore where he laid the foundation stone of School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS).

While interacting with the students and faculty, the COAS said that LMC has emerged as a leading College in Pakistan and is playing a pivotal role in producing Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) & BS (Honors) Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) of the highest caliber. He emphasised on the youth to strive for excellence while always seeking to optimally contribute for their country and service to humanity.

Later, the COAS visited the forward troops in Bedian, where he was briefed by local Formation Commander. COAS expressed satisfaction over the high standard of operational readiness and morale of troops.

While interacting with officers and troops, he said that we are a battle-hardened Army that has rendered innumerable sacrifices in the line of duty and are ready to defend our motherland at all costs.