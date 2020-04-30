ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided to adopt stricter stance on the issue of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s alleged audio leak.

Speaking to media along with other party members in Islamabad today (Tuesday), Fazl said that conspiracies were not just hatched against the then elected premier, his party (PML-N) and leaders of other political parties but the democratic system was targeted as well.

The JUI-F chief said recent controversies have raised many questions on the freedom and independence of the judiciary. He added that the judiciary’s integrity had come into question after recent allegations "from within.”

“With a heavy heart, we think that they will have to regain their status through their character,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted.

Speaking about the government’s move to pass laws relating to the electronic voting machines, he termed the move “pre-poll rigging” and said the government wanted to hold elections through EVMs when the same process has been rejected in many parts of the world.

Fazl further said the "fake government" had promised one 10 million jobs but has stolen over 5 million so far from the people.

He said the PDM’s next meeting will be held on December 6 to make key announcements. He said proposals will be tabled in the meeting and steps will be taken towards final decision to save nation from further chaos.