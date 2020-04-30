ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has accepted resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi in order to vacate a seat for election of Shaukat Tarin to the upper house of the parliament.

According to sources, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin will be elected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a general seat.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Ayub Afridi as Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis.

Sources said that the Cabinet Division has sent a summary in this regard to President Arif Alvi and the notification Afridi’s appointment will be issued after President’s approval.