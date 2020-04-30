PM Imran said next elections will be held on the EVM in any case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while reacting to the alleged audio tape of former CJP Saqib Nisar said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is a mafia which makes institutions and personalities controversial for personal interests.

According to sources, a meeting of party leaders and spokespersons was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, political and economic situation of the country was reviewed and a briefing was given on measures to curb inflation in the country.

Sources said that a briefing on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) package was also given in the meeting. PM Imran Khan directed the ministers and leaders to accelerate mass contact campaign.

According to sources, the alleged audio of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was also mentioned in the meeting to which the prime minister said that everyone must remember the history of PML-N.

Imran Khan while terming the PML-N as mafia said that the party has a history of making institutions and personalities controversial for personal gain.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ch said that the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was given stay by the courts for 16 times.

Regarding EVMs, PM Imran Khan directed the party leaders and spokespersons and said that the next elections would be held on the EVM in any case.

H said that party leaders should address people s concerns over new technology as much as possible.

The premier also directed the party leaders to work on the voter lists.

Earlier,