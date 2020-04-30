PDM steering committee agree to intensify anti-govt movement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The steering committee meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) on Monday while agreeing to accelerate anti-government movement finalized preparations for shutter down and wheel jam strikes before of long march.

A meeting of the steering committee of PDM was held in the federal capital Islamabad. The meeting was attended by members of opposition parties which lasted for 4 hours.

The meeting discussed matters relating to intensifying anti-government movement and protests.

Talking to media after the meeting, PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said that preparations for shutter down and wheel jam strike before the long march have entered the final stage, while

“Apart from this, there are all options including Lahore, Gwadar rally,” he said, adding, “We will put our recommendations in the PDM’s meeting tomorrow, November 23.”

The leaders of all the parties of the anti-government coalition will meet tomorrow at 3 o clock devise a future strategy.