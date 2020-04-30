Asma Jahangir Conference was used to malign national institutions: Hasaan Khawar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Spokesperson of Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar on Monday has said Asma Jahangir Conference was used to malign the national institutions.

Holding a news conference in Lahore, the spokesperson said that the conference had allowed an absconder to deliver the views. The address of that person is against the judiciary and law, he added.

Hasaan Khawar further said that agreements pertaining to investments in different sectors in the province have been signed with several companies at Dubai Expo.

He said investment of forty-five billion rupees will generate job opportunities.

The spokesperson said Punjab government is making investment process easier besides provision of all relevant facilities.