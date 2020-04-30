Saqib Nisar's voice has been identified, truth prevails: Maryam Aurangzeb

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Maryam Aurangzeb said US forensic company has confirmed that the voice in leaked tape is of Saqib Nisar, truth had to be revealed one day.

League leader Maryam Aurangzeb tweeted on the social networking website, "Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz sentence has ended on every scale of justice, US Company scientifically identified the voice, US Company confirmed that voice is of Saqib Nisar. Saqib Nisar’s deeds are prominent now. Hiding sins with an excuse is a bigger sin.”

She claimed that Shahbaz Gill confirmed Saqib Nisar’s leaked tape was fabricated but he is habitual of apologizing after giving false news in the first place.

“If you want to talk about audio video then first of all talk about Qayyum Malik. The way Muslim League N was blamed and shamed in Qatari letter, same thing will happen again,” she remarked.