Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood has been appointed as President NDU.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood has handed over Command of Peshawar Corps to Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed at Corps Headquarters Peshawar, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement today.

According to details, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood has been appointed as President National Defense University, Islamabad.

On the other hand, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been appointed as the new Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).