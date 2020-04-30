LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that Pakistan is currently passing to a critical period as enemies of the country are hatching conspiracies to destabilize the country.

CM Punjab, in a tweet, said that it is responsibility of every responsible citizen of Pakistan to give top priority to national interest of the country and asked opposition to prioritize country’s national interest over their personal agenda.

CM Punjab, Pakistan demands unity from us as it is our identity; however, opposition is trying to divide the people but masses now know their true faces.