FO spokesperson said Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself against any aggression

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Sunday strongly rejected highly irresponsible, provocative and gratuitous remarks by the Indian Defence Minister threatening Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar while strongly condemning highly irresponsible, provocative and gratuitous remarks by the Indian Defence Minister threatening Pakistan said, the Indian Minister s unfounded remarks are delusional and reflective of India s characteristic hostility towards its neighbours.

He said that India’s smear campaign against Pakistan has been totally exposed and discredited, adding that it is no secret that Indian leaders engage in falsehoods and fantasies while pointing fingers at neighbours including Pakistan.

Asim Iftikhar went on to say that in doing so India wants to divert the attention of the international community from the widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself against any aggression, and the entire world was witness to Pakistan’s capability and resolve in thwarting the Indian misadventure in February 2019,” he said.

The spokesperson further said Indian government’s frustration is evident from the fact that despite its unabated state-terrorism in IIOJK, it has utterly failed to silence the peaceful voices of Kashmiris demanding their right to self-determination promised to them by the United Nations Security Council in its various Resolutions.

Iftikhar said: “While fully prepared to respond to India s provocations and irresponsible behaviour, Pakistan will continue to act responsibly and contribute to all efforts for promoting peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.”