PDM steering committee meets on Monday to devise future strategy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of the steering committee of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on its future strategy and long march will be held in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The meeting will discuss the date of the long march from Lahore to Islamabad while other proposals for anti-government protests will also be considered.

The meeting of the PDM leadership will also be held in Islamabad on November 23. The meeting will decide on the recommendations of the steering committee.

In this regard, PDM spokesperson Hamdullah said that the date and time of PDM s long march will be decided in the steering committee meeting.