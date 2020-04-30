Gen Bajwa said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with Bahrain

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chie of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ms. Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal met the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and Pakistan-Bahrain bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term & enduring relationship with Bahrain.

The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and enduring relationship with Bahrain.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play her part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.