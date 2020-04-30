Sindh assembly adopts resolution against talks with banned TTP

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh Assembly on Friday unilaterally passed a resolution against the negotiations with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) by a majority vote.

A meeting of the Sindh Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari.

During the proceedings, PPP member Qasim Siraj Soomro moved a resolution in the House against dialogues with the banned TTP which was approved by a majority vote.

Meanwhile, the opposition tried to bring a resolution on the murders of Nazim Jokhio and Fehmida Sial, but did not get permission from the Deputy Speaker to which the opposition created ruckus and surrounded the speaker dice and chanted slogans.

On the growing gas crisis in the country, the provincial energy minister Imtiaz Sheikh while giving a policy statement in the Sindh Assembly said that these rulers are incompetent, adding that the Sui Southern should be handed over to them if federal govt was unable to resolve the issue.