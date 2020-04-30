Experts say EVM hinders transparency: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Hamza Shahbaz said that the world has rejected EVM; experts are saying that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is a barrier to transparency.

Prime Minister is selected and rejected; they hide behind EVMs when they are rejected by the people, he said.

Talking to media in Lahore, Leader of opposition Punjab Assembly and leader Pakistan Muslim League Noon (PLM-N) Hamza Shahbaz said, "yesterday a Federal Minister was saying that the state is not ready to deal with extremism, so we had to back off, if we choose such words about the state, how will the world see us, such people should be boycotted, they toyed with the country for 4 years."

Hamza Shahbaz said that when there is sugar crisis, it is exported, when there is a shortage of sugar and flour, billions of rupees are earned, people are forced to buy expensive flour, today LNG is most expensive in the country, electricity was generated from furnace oil to reward their ATMs, till date no progress has been made on LNG terminal.

The League leader said that inflation is not going to stop and government s lies are increasing, FATF issue is not yet resolved and November 17 will be remembered as black day in the political history of the country.

The PML-N leader enquired, "why is there so much inclination towards EVM?"