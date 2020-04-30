  Published On 19 November,2021 10:13 am
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has felicitated the Sikh community around the world on 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the premier said we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan.

He reiterated government’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals.

 