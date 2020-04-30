The PM said we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has felicitated the Sikh community around the world on 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. I reiterate my govt’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2021

He reiterated government’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals.