Pakistan reports 418 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,281,240. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,648 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 418 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

473,767 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 442,268 in Punjab, 179,421 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,427 in Islamabad, 34,527 in Azad Kashmir, 33,425 in Balochistan and 10,405in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 21,565,738 coronavirus tests and 40,143 in the last 24 hours. 1,230,094 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,083 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.04 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 78,747,199 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 92,710 in last 24 hours. 48,890,845 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 141,416 received their second dose in last 24 hours.



The number of total administered doses has reached to 120,233,579 with 230,136 in the last 24 hours.

